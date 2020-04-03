As many as 1,418 persons placed in institutional quarantine

As many as 1,418 persons in Romania who have violated self-isolation orders have been placed in institutional quarantine since the entry into force of Military Ordinance 2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

Also, 52 quarantined people have left the initial place of quarantine and were ordered a further 14-day quarantine.According to the quoted source, there are 13,531 people currently in institutional quarantine in Romania. Another 114,646 people are in isolation at home and under medical supervision.To date, a number of 31,657 tests have been processed nationwide.Over the last 24 hours, 913 calls to 112 emergency line were made and 5,385 to the toll-free info line 0800 800 358.