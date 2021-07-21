As many as 15,178 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours

As many as 15,178 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday.

As many as 10,403 people were given the priming shot and 4,775 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 9,265,732 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 4,907,545 persons of whom 4,751,283 received the complete vaccination scheme.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, five persons experienced side effects - one had a local reaction and four had whole-body reactions, agerpres.ro confirms.

As many as 16,750 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,797 local and 14,953 systemic side effects.