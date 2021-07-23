As many as 16,502 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours

As many as 16,502 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday.

As many as 11,099 people were given the priming shot and 5,403 received the booster shot, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to CNCAV, 9,298,140 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 4,929,689 persons of whom 4,775,014 received the complete vaccination scheme.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 7 persons experienced side effects - one had a local reaction and 6 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 16,762 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,798 local and 14,964 systemic side effects.