As many as 67,853 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours

As many as 67,853 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday.

As many as 34,944 people were given the first shot, 5,736 received the second shot, and 27,173 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 11,001,299 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 5,887,660 persons of whom 5,608,918 received the complete vaccination scheme and 465,035 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 53 persons experienced side effects - 46 had whole-body reactions and seven - a local reaction.

As many as 17,687 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,898 local and 15,795 systemic side effects.