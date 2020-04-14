As many as 70,097 coronavirus tests processed to date in Romania

Over 70,000 novel coronavirus tests have been processed so far in Romania.

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, informed on Tuesday that 70,097 tests had been processed to date nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 512 calls were reported to 112 emergency line and 2,430 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free information line.Authorities remind citizens to only consider information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 info line for recommendations and other information. The info line is not for emergency calls, as it is strictly for informing citizens. Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the virus by calling the dedicated line +4021.320.20.20.