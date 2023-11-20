As of end-June 2023, both parents of 11,149 Romanian children were working abroad (report)

The total number of children in Romania whose both parents were working abroad at the end of June 2023 was standing at 11,149, down 820 from late 2022, according to data with the National Authority for the Protection of Child Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA), told Agerpres.

Also, the number of children whose parents work abroad dropped to 71,152 at the end of June 2023, from 72,627 on December 31, 2022.

Among the 11,149 children whose both parents work abroad, 10,381 were in the care of relatives up to four times removed, without protective measures, with the remaining being placed with foster carers or other families or individuals.

As many as 51,305 children had a parent who went to work abroad, and of these 49,406 children were left in the care of relatives up to four times removed, without a protective measure. At the same time, 1,080 children were in the special protection system, such as in the care of a foster carer, in foster care centres or with other families/persons.

At the same time, 8,698 children came from families where the single supporting parent was away working abroad. Among them, 7,840 children remained at home in the care of relatives up to four times removed, without a protective measure.

The total number of Romanian children left at home in the special protection system amounted to 2,427, on June 30, 2023, of which 396 children were in the care of a foster carer, 466 in foster care, 1,459 with relatives up to four times removed, and 106 of children in the care of other families or individuals.