Foresters and the wood industry must ensure a sustainable management of the wood resource and a superior manufacturing of wood, which would ensure jobs in Romania and develop all the branches of the forest economics, claim the representatives of the Romanian Foresters Association (ASFOR).

In this sense, the ASFOR's Board of Directors approved the "Green Romania in 10 steps" strategy document, by which measures are proposed for the relaunching of the forest economics, which would contribute to the relaunch of the national economy on ecological bases and would allow the reaching of targets for carbon capture and storage (CCS), essential in the fight against climate change.

On the list of proposals are: the national forestry strategy, measures for forest owners, increasing the administration capacity of forests, sustainable logging, investment fund for strategic development, measures to encourage the use of wood in construction, measures regarding the security of the forests and the traceability of wood, and the National Council of Forests.

The foresters and the industry must ensure together a sustainable management of the wood resource and a superior manufacturing of wood, which would create jobs in Romania and develop all the branches of the forest economics. The situation in the wood market is not a very good one, neither on the national level, nor the global level. In the coming period, in order to find solutions to boost the activities in the wood domain, a series of discussions will have to be had with the forest administrators, in order to find the best solutions to ensure the flow of wood necessary for a good functioning of the forest economics. The foresters believe that Romania needs a free, but a correct market and that wood should be properly measured when first entering the market. The appraisal act according to the specialty literature, but also to the regulations in force, is an estimative document, but it is used as a precise calculation document. In order to eliminate errors solutions must be found, urgently, so that wood that's measured, not estimated be sent from the woods," the quoted source mentions.

In the view of the foresters, the introduction into legislation, especially in the Forest Code, of provisions regarding the way to capitalize wood would not have the purpose of diminishing the phenomenon of illegal logging.

The organization mentions, at the same time, that forests and wood products should be at the center of public policies, and the increase of the land surface covered with forests would lead, implicitly, to a greater quantity of carbon absorbed, the use of wood in products with long length of life allowing the capture and storage of the carbon on the long-term.

The Romanian Foresters Association is the owners' association and professional association of the economic operators in forest operations and the wood industry which represents, promotes, supports and defends the economic, legal and social interests of its members at the national and international level.