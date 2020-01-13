Assets of optional pension schemes at 2.47-plus bln lei as of November 30, 2019

Assets held by the optional pension system stood at 2.47-plus billion lei as of November 30, 2019, up 21.32 percent from the same period of the year before, shows data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities account for the highest share of this amount - 56.6 percent or 1.398 billion lei, followed by shares with 25.57 percent (631,765 million lei), and corporate bonds with 8.43 percent (208.211 million lei) of the total.According to ASF data, total assets under pension Pillar III amounted to 2.47 billion lei as of November 30, 2019, with net assets at 2.466 billion lei.There were 497,762 contributors to optional pension schemes as of November 30, 2019.The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar III: Aegon Essential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil.