ASTRA documentary film festival to be held outdoors and online, because of pandemic

The ASTRA documentary film festival will be held this year both outdoors (September 4-13) and online (October 16-25), to ensure the best conditions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"Filmmakers and documentary film lovers will once again enjoy the screenings offered at the Astra Film Festival. The 27th edition of the festival will take place outdoors and online and will have two parts: the Astra Film Festival Open Air (September 4-13 ) and the Astra Film Festival Online (October 16-25). The AFF 2020 format highlights the protective measures needed to provide safe conditions for the participants. This year, more than ever, the audience is the main partners of the Astra Film Festival," said the organizers.

The founding manager of the ASTRA Film Festival, Dumitru Budrala, says that this autumn's edition will be "a unique experience."

The first part of the Astra Film Festival will take place outdoors, in the ASTRA Museum, and in the historic downtown of Sibiu, between September 4-13.

The second part will be held online, between October 16 and 25. The organizers also mentioned that some productions will be accessible even after the end of the official period of the festival.

The Astra Film Festival is recommended as "one of the most valuable non-fiction festivals in Europe."

