At UN food security meeting, ForMin Aurescu underscores strategic relevance of Constanta port's Black Sea potential

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated on Wednesday in the ministerial meeting Global Food Security Call to Action taking place at the UN headquarters in New York, stating on this occasion that amid the Ukraine conflict, "capitalizing on Constanta port's potential at the Black Sea is of strategic relevance."

"Capitalizing on the potential of Constanta port at the Black Sea is of strategic relevance. The capacity of the port is significant. Last year alone it shipped over 25 million tons of grain, thus becoming the top-ranking port by grain exports," said the Romanian top diplomat.He went on to note that the first shipment of corn from Ukraine since the beginning of the war left the port of Constanta at the end of April. "We continued with other shipments totaling over 240,000 tons of Ukrainian grains," the Foreign Minister added.Bogdan Aurescu spoke about the need for security for Black Sea transport, which implies the creation of safe "blue corridors"."There is also a need for a joint effort as regards the transportation of grain from Ukraine and the defense against drifting sea mines. Therefore, we are calling for a greater international effort, for a coalition of those who want to get involved, to mobilize support from as many states as possible for the creation of such a corridor that should also have a marine component, for the transport of products from Ukraine - particularly cereals - to third countries that are waiting for them," he said.The Romanian ForMin said that a "coherent and solid operation is needed, which would involve defense against drifting mines and neutralising them".UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other senior officials reported on the exacerbation of food insecurity, the global impact of the Russian aggression on Ukraine and the measures the UN is considering in response to the challenges in this context. The participating Foreign Ministers highlighted the current humanitarian needs, focusing on the long-term development efforts needed to strengthen the resilience of the affected states in the current context.Romania has joined the Declaration adopted at the ministerial meeting on the Roadmap for Global Food Security - Call to Action, which includes proposals of concrete actions by which the states "with available resources" pledge to take various measures in response to the food crisis, including humanitarian financial contributions, donations, maintaining open markets and avoiding restrictions, increasing fertilizer production, measures for sustainable, resilient agriculture, fostering innovation and innovative agriculture, transparency and timely sharing of data for the monitoring of the global food market.Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Thursday, in New York, in the open debate of the UN Security Council on Maintenance of International Peace and Security - Conflict and Food Security, organized by the US as holder of the Presidency of the UN Security Council in May. AGERPRES