Atlantic Council's Distinguished Leadership Awards: Klaus Iohannis, among personalities honored at this year's edition

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, will be honored by the Atlantic Council for outstanding leadership in a ceremony that will take place on May 8 in Washington D.C. Similar honors will be given to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), Commander US European Command General Christopher G. Cavoli, and Oscar-winning actress and producer Michelle Yeoh, Goodwill Ambassador of UN Development Program (UNDP) and member of the International Olympic Committee.

The event takes place every year in front of an elite international audience, which includes current and former heads of state, leading politicians, ambassadors, members of the US Congress and Administration, military commanders, international business leaders and media representatives.

The Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards celebrate the highest-achieving individuals who embody the pillars of the transatlantic relationship. Each year, the event convenes an elite, international audience-including current and former heads of state, political and policy leaders, ambassadors, members of Congress and the administration, military commanders, international business leaders, and leading members of the media.

The list of 2023 honorees was inspired by the outstanding achievements of women around the world in the previous year and was made up of only female figures for the first time, drawing attention to the changing and growing role of women's leadership in shaping a better world. In 2022, the Atlantic Council's flagship gala honored Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italian business leader Claudio Descalzi, Ukrainian singer Jamala and the people of Ukraine for their commitment to the Council's mission to shape the global future together.

Sponsorship of the Leadership Awards supports the Atlantic Council's ongoing work to shape the global future with partners and allies, while providing sponsors with networking and visibility at one of the most important annual events in Washington, D.C.

The Atlantic Council, created in 1961, is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization whose employees must maintain high standards of personal and professional integrity, openness and honesty in their communications and relationships with themselves, with other organizations, with government officials, with the mass media and the public. Since 1996, the Council has recognized international outstanding leaders through its annual awards gala.