Attendance of 95.63 pct at Romanian language and literature exam of National Assessment

The attendance rate for the Romanian language and literature exam of the National Assessment was 95.63 percent, the Ministry of Education informed on Monday.

According to the cited source, two candidates were eliminated for attempted fraud.

"As many as 154,600 graduates of the eighth garde from the total number of those enrolled showed up, resulting in a participation rate of 95.63 percent. 7,052 graduates were absent. There were two eliminations due to attempted fraud, the papers of students in this situation were marked with 1 (one). Compared to the level of participation in the Romanian language and literature exam in the 2022 session (148,888 students out of a total of 155,561 registered), this year there is an increase of more than 5,000 participants (154,600 out of a total of 161,654 registered)," says the Ministry of Education.

The second written exam - Mathematics - will take place on Wednesday, and the last written test (mother tongue and literature) on Thursday.