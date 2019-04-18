Augustin Lazar, officially discharged as Romania's attorney general

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed a decree discharging Augustin Lazar as Romania's attorney general, according to the Presidential Administration.
The discharge is the result of his retirement on April 27, 2019
