AUR condemns Russian military invasion in Ukraine

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the Russian Federation for its military invasion in Ukraine and announces a protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

"We condemn Russia's military invasion in Ukraine. We are concerned by the fate of the Romanian people in Northern Bucovina and Southern Basarabia, but also worried about the repeated threats towards Romania's territory. AUR will organize a protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy," according to AUR's Facebook page.

On Thursday morning, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin leader asked the Ukrainian army to "lay down their weapons" and promised to counter any foreign interference in the Russian operation in Ukraine. Putin said that he is trying to demilitarize and "de-nazify" Ukraine.

Ukraine announced that it shut down its air space, and president Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law nationwide.

