AUR requests clarifications of Hungarian officials' visits to Romania

MP Dan Tanasa of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) says the issue of visits by Hungarian officials to Romania are "unacceptable," requesting the government and the President to "clear up" this matter immediately, claiming that the President of Hungary and other Hungarian officials are carrying out activities in Romania of a "revisionist character, actions hostile to Romania."

"AUR is calling on the government of Romania and President Klaus Iohannis to clarify the issue of Hungarian officials' visits to Romania (...). We consider this situation unacceptable. AUR has constantly signalled that under the pretext of private visits, the President of Hungary - as well as other Hungarian officials - carry out in Romania actions of a revisionist character, actions hostile to Romania and that insult the dignity and honour of the Romanians," Tanasa told a news conference on Wednesday.

He added that the reaction of the Romanian officials is limited to "some ordinary protest messages."

"Every time, the reaction of Romanian officials - of the President, of the Foreign Ministry - boils down to some ordinary protest messages or social media messages. We believe that the way in which Hungarian officials understand to relate to neighbouring Romania is completely unacceptable to us. The messages that the President of Hungary sends are deeply offensive to us and we consider that the first men in command, President Klaus Iohannis, Ciuca, and Ciolacu, must rise and react. Nowhere else in the world do such gestures happen: under the pretext of private visits all kinds of public meetings are hidden," said Tanasa. AGERPRES