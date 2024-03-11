Aurel Vlaicu, commemorated on June 17 as Hero of the Romanian Nation

On Monday, the deputies adopted, with a majority of votes, the draft law by which Aurel Vlaicu is declared Hero of the Romanian Nation and will be commemorated on June 17.

"To honor the memory of Aurel Vlaicu (1882 - 1913), considering his extraordinary achievements in building and making flights with his machineries, as well as the inventions in the field of aeronautics that included him among the famous innovators of the first decades of the 20th century, he is declared a Hero of the Romanian Nation," the normative act states.

His commemoration will take place on June 17, the day of the first flight made on Romanian territory.

"Aurel Vlaicu is not just an aviator, he is not the one who on June 17 raised his plane to an appreciable height, found as such and approved, he is the representative of this extraordinary genius of invention. He worked at Opel for many years and did 78 innovations and improvements brought to the Opel engine," said deputy Mircia Chelaru, from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

The draft law was adopted by the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body in this case.