Aurescu, Barnier discuss over the phone the current stage of negotiations between the EU and UK

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Monday had a telephone conversation with the Chief Negotiator of the European Union for the relation with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Michel Barnier, informs a press release of the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) sent to AGERPRES.

The discussion addressed the current stage of negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom on the future partnership agreement and the prospects for advancing the process in the next period, the same source shows."The Minister reiterated Romania's objective of agreeing an ambitious and comprehensive understanding to regulate the broad spectrum of priority areas of interest for both parties, including in the context in which the United Kingdom will remain a special partner of the European Union," the MAE said.According to the MAE, Aurescu reconfirmed Romania's support for the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and for his mandate and expressed confidence in his strategy and vision for the future rounds of negotiations, including by considering the directions agreed on Monday at the EU-UK Summit.The Minister also emphasized the importance of a "balanced" outcome from the perspective of all components of the future EU-UK agreement, for the benefit of the Member States and European citizens. "He pointed out that Romania is pursuing both the trade component of the future agreement, which must provide for fair competition, as well as other important aspects concerning the coordination of social security systems, mobility of persons and transport, aspects of direct interest to Romania and citizens," reads the abovementioned release.