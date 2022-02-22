Aurescu, British counterpart condemn in phone call Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk's 'independence'

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Liz Truss on Tuesday, with the two officials "strongly" condemning the Russian Federation's recognition of the "independence" of self-proclaimed separatist republics Donetsk and Luhansk, component parts of Ukraine.

At the same time, Aurescu and Truss stressed the "flagrant" violation of international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country by the Russian Federation, along with its obligations as a signatory to the Minsks Agreement, shows a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES.

Minister Aurescu presented to the British counterpart Romania's position according to which the international community "must sanction firmly, immediately and in coordinated manner the actions of the Russian Federation, in response to the latest developments, but also as a way to discourage future actions to destabilize the situation." The two ministers also agreed on the importance of "strong" support for Ukraine by the international community, including through measures to increase this state's resilience, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, the head of the Romanian diplomacy referred to the need to further consolidate, in a coherent and unitary manner, the allied position of deterrence and defence on the Eastern Flank, including in its south, on the Black Sea.

The two ministers discussed the creation of the NATO combat group in Romania. They agreed to continue close bilateral contacts and cooperation at the Allied level in order to adapt the response of NATO and allied states to current security developments, including by setting up a combat group in Romania.

According to the MAE, the British Secretary of State Liz Truss appreciated Romania's firm position in relation to the current developments in its neighborhood and agreed with the need to strengthen the collective commitment for the security of the allies on NATO's Eastern Flank.