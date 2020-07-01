Aurescu: COVID-19 crisis, a lesson not only for states and authorities, but for each of us

The crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic represents "a lesson not only for states and authorities, but also for each of us", says the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, who encourages the Romanian citizens working abroad to stay informed, to know their rights and to demand their observance.

"I encourage Romanian citizens not to hesitate to request consular assistance," Aurescu said in an interview with AGERPRES.

He urges Romanians working abroad to pay attention to the provisions of the contracts they sign.

"The message I would like to convey to the Romanian citizens who go to work abroad is the one the Foreign Ministry has conveyed since the beginning of the crisis and continues to pass it on every occasion, on all communication channels at its disposal: getting thoroughly informed before traveling abroad for professional activities, including by consulting the information published on the websites of the diplomatic mission and / or consular offices of the state of destination and paying greater attention to the provisions of the employment contracts to be concluded prior to traveling abroad, especially given the specific conditions imposed by the current COVID-19 crisis," underlines the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, he reminds the recommendations made by the Foreign Ministry to Romanian citizens abroad who face difficult situations, including the case where their rights are not being respected, to contact the diplomatic mission or the nearest consular office for assistance and guidance.

"I have also stressed that it is important for Romanian citizens whose rights are being violated to notify directly the competent authorities of the states where they carry out their activity, given that the latter have control or evaluation tasks of the legality of employment contracts," says Aurescu.

In this sense, he also refers to the Foreign Ministry's warnings, depending on the situation in each country, but also to the fact that the Guide of the Romanian worker abroad, elaborated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, was published in April on the website of the ministry and on the websites of all Romanian diplomatic missions in European countries.