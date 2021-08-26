Aurescu: I strongly condemn terrorist attacks in Kabul; The nine Romanians not affected

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, sent a message on Twitter on Thursday in which he strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Kabul, mentioning that the institutional crisis task force is in contact with the nine Romanian citizens in Afghanistan, who were not affected by the attacks, agerpres reports.

"I strongly condemn today's terrorist attacks in Kabul. Condolences to the families of the victims and speedy recovery to the injured! MAE Romania / Interinstitutional Crisis task force is in contact with the 9 Romanian citizens still in Afghanistan who were not affected by the attacks," Aurescu wrote.

The Pentagon said at least two blasts near Kabul airport on Thursday were part of a "complex bombing" in which U.S. civilian and military casualties were reported. The local media, quoted by the EFE agency, report that at least 13 people were killed and another 60 injured as a result of the two explosions.