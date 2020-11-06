Aurescu: I've constantly underscored need for EU rapid response, action decisions of Belarusian authorities

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that Romania has constantly underlined "the need for European Union rapid response and action with regard to the decisions of the Belarusian authorities."

He spoke at a news conference where he presented an activity report of his first year in office.

"Regarding the situation in Belarus, I have supported the entry into force of EU restrictive measures, including placing Alexander Lukashenko on the list of sanctions of the European Union; I have repeatedly expressed Romania's concern over the deterioration of Belarus' domestic situation when the Belarusian authorities showed no interest in dialogue with the population and civil society to get out of the crisis. I have constantly stressed the need for rapid response and action by the European Union with regard to the decisions of the Belarusian authorities," Aurescu said.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy mentioned that the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) earmarked 100,000 euros in financial contributions in support of the civil society and the independent press in Belarus.