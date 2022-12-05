AUR's George Simion: We accuse minister Barna Tanczos of bringing about wood crisis

George Simion, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP accused, on Monday, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, minister of the Environment Barna Tanczos of bringing about the wood crisis and the low-cost airline operator Blue Air blockage, and also of leading the ministry as "his own fiefdom".

"It's been 2 months since that shameful ordinance capping the price of wood at 400 RON and that of pellets at 2,000 RON was introduced and turned the entire wood market upside down, making a mockery of Romanian families who use wood or pellets for heating. It's December 5, many Romanians don't have money to buy firewood and today, Mr. Tanczos Barna came at "Question Time" to somehow blame the Prime Minister. (...) Minister Tanczos Barna must justify what the plans for the Romanians who heat themselves with wood this winter are or does he want to let them freeze to death. This emergency ordinance that was given with the signature of Tanczos Barna blocked the entire wood market. With his signature, the minister of the Environment assumed this emergency ordinance despite Romsilva's opposition," said Simion at the Question Time debate, also attended by the minister of the Environment.

The AUR MP also claimed that Barna Tanczos "never hides the deep contempt he has for Romania, the Romanian people and state symbols".

"In addition to provoking the wood crisis, we accuse Tanczos Barna of the way he runs the Ministry of the Environment as if it were his own fiefdom. So that you can understand, he keeps all the institutions in the ministry on an interim basis and a provisional status every two weeks," Simion said.

The AUR leader also declared that the minister created the blockage at Blue Air.

"Mr. Tanczos Barna created the blockage at Blue Air with a company from Hungary - Wizz Air gaining the upper hand. Mr. Tanczos Barna prejudiced 45,000 families who submitted their files for Casa Verde in the summer of 2021 and he had them processed in the summer of 2022. (...) What are Romanians warming themselves with this winter? (...) Let's see what the chauvinist and jingoist minister Tanczos Barna answers," Simion added.AGERPRES