Authorities on alert after Clostridium perfringens bacteria is detected in Danube raw water samples

Authorities in the south-eastern Braila County are on alert after a fluctuation in Clostridium perfringens levels was detected in Danube River raw water samples on Wednesday evening.

Following a working meeting with representatives of the management of the Braila Public Health Directorate, the Environmental Guard - Braila County Commissariat, the Braila Water Management Service, the Braila Danube Emergency Inspectorate, the Braila Prefect's Office informs that the drinking water supplied to the population has met and meets potability parameters and there is no risk for the health of the population. The sole operator Dunarea Braila Public Utility Company has taken the necessary measures to eliminate the presence of Clostridium perfringens in drinking water.

The meeting called at the Braila Prefect's Office also decided the main strictly necessary measures for the information of the population, which were sent to the Territorial Administrative Units bordering the Danube River, specifically: avoiding the consumption of raw water from the Danube River; avoiding the consumption of raw food if it has been previously washed with raw water from the Danube; in the event of specific symptoms - diarrhea (6 - 24 hours after infection, but most often after 8 - 12 hours) and abdominal pain, it is recommended to see the family doctor for a correct diagnosis and for getting the optimal treatment.

The Braila Prefect's Office informs that no cases with specific symptoms have been reported so far.