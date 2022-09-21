Authorization to build new T4 terminal at Iasi International Airport was signed

Representatives of the Iasi County Council, Iasi City Hall and STRABAG SRL met, on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Iasi municipality to make public the issuance of the construction permit for the fourth terminal at the Iasi International Airport and a new parking lot.

The authorization was handed to the Airport management and the builder, during a press conference that took place at the Iasi City Hall.

"Starting from 2024, the Iasi Airport will be our aerial highway that will connect Iasi with the rest of the country and with the whole of Europe," declared the president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe.

"Throughout the last years, the Iasi Airport has been continuously modernized, but only today we can say that Iasi will really have the airport it deserves. One worthy of the 21st century!," declared mayor Mihai Chirica.

The general director of the Iasi Airport, Romeo Vatra, said that after obtaining the approval issued by the municipality of Iasi, the works could start shortly, told Agerpres.

The administrator of STRABAG SRL, Johann Andreas Poelzl, declared during the press conference that one of the biggest challenges of the project is its short duration of 16 months.

The future T4 is designed to manage 3.3 million passengers annually and 950 passengers per hour during peak periods and will serve international flights, with domestic traffic being transferred from T2 to T3.

The entire Iasi International Airport development project has a value of approximately 328 million lei without VAT.