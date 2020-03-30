Average age of COVID-19 patients in Romania: 46 years; 54% 19-50 years old

Of the 1,952 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Romania, patients aged between 19 and 50 make up 54% of the cases, those aged between 51 - 69 years make up 29%, and those aged 70 years and over make up 8%.

According to a statistics provided by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), 3% of them are minors, and for 6% of them data are being collected. 55% are women and 41% are men.The average age of the patients is 46 years. At the same time:- 30 patients (2%) are 0-9 years old;- 47 patients (2%) are 10-19 years old;- 165 patients (8%) are 20-29 years old;- 337 patients (17%) are 30-39 years old;- 501 patients (26%) are 40-49 years old;- 373 patients (19%) are 50-59 years old;- 228 patients (12%) are 60-69 years old;- 126 patients (6%) are 70-79 years old;- 29 patients (2%) are 80 and over.According to the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), of the 1,952 cases diagnosed, 180 have been cured. There have been 44 deaths.