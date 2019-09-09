Average net salary, median gross income drop in July 2019

The average gross salary in Romania has reached, in July, the value of 5,091 RON, a 0.7 pct drop (36 RON) as compared to the previous month, while the average net salary diminished also by 0.7 pct (23 RON), to 3,119 RON, the data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published Monday show.

According to the statistics, the highest values of the average nominal net wage were in IT (including IT services activities), 7,114 RON, while the lowest were found in clothing manufacturing (1,823 RON).Compared to July of last year, the average nominal net wage grew by 15.2 pct.The real salary index towards the same period of last year was 110.6 pct, while the real salary index for July 2019 towards the previous month was 99.5 pct. Compared to the month of October 1990, the real salary index was 215.7 pct, 1.1 percentage points lower than the one recorded in June 2019.