Average net salary up by rd 1 euro in October, to about 813 euros

The average net salary gain was 4,008 RON (round 813 euros) in October this year, in a slight increase, by 5 RON (+0.1%, round 1 euro) compared to September 2022, and the highest values were registered in information technology service activities - 9,427 RON, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics published on Tuesday.

At the opposite pole, the lowest values of the net salary were recorded in the hotels and restaurants sector - 2,238 RON, told Agerpres.

The average gross salary was 6,461 RON, 4 RON (+0.1%) higher than in September 2022.

Compared to October of the previous year, the average net salary increased by 13.1%.

The most significant increases in the net average salary gain were recorded in publishing activities - by 12.5% and in air transport, computer and electronic and optical products manufacturing, tobacco products manufacturing, insurance, reinsurance and pension funds activities (with the exception of those from the public social insurance system), water transport - between 4.5% and 8.5%.

The most significant decreases in the average net salary gain at the level of CAEN Rev.2 sections/divisions were recorded in the manufacture of coke oven products and products obtained from the processing of black tea - by 53.8%, in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas - by 38.7% and in the extraction of metallic ores - by 19.6%.