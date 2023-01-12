Average net wage advances 3.3 pct in November 2022

The average gross nominal wage in November 2022 was RON 6,679, by RON 218 (+3.4 pct) higher compared to October 2022, while the average net nominal wage was RON 4,141, up by RON 133 (+3.3 pct) month over month, the National Institute of Statistics announced on Thursday.

The average net nominal wage was highest in the sector of IT services (including information technology services), at RON 10,329, while the hospitality industry was at the opposite end with RON 2,258. Compared to November 2021 the average net nominal wage was 13.6 percent higher.

The release notes that wage earnings may fluctuate over the year mainly due to the award of annual premiums and holiday bonuses (December, March/April). Depending on the period when they are granted, these perks temporarily influence the wage increases or decreases, but over the entire year these fluctuations are leveled out. The evolution of the real wage depends both on the fluctuations of the average net nominal wage and on the inflation rate.

The business categories, as per the NACE classification, to see the most significant increases in the net average wage were forestry and logging (including fishing and aquaculture), as a result of the grant of occasional bonuses (for special performance or for the winter holidays) and benefits in-kind (+56.6 pct).

Conversely, the activity sectors to see a significant decrease in the net average wage were air transport (-10.5 pct), the extraction of crude oil and natural gas, publishing activities, insurance, reinsurance and pension fund activities (except for those in the public social security system) - with decreases ranging between minus 4 and minus 7.5 percent.

In the public sector, November's average net wage increased compared to the previous month in education (+2.3 pct, as a result of the hourly pay for teaching staff) and in public administration (+1.5 pct). On the other hand, in healthcare and social assistance the average net wage dipped 0.2 percent. AGERPRES