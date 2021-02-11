Average number of appointments for anti-COVID vaccination with AstraZeneca - 74 registrations per minute

The average number of appointments for the anti-COVID vaccination with AstraZeneca serum was, in the last 24 hours, of 4,464 people scheduled per hour (74 registrations per minute), the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 Activities (CNCAV) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"In just 24 hours, the number of appointments on the electronic platform for vaccination with AstraZeneca exceeded 100,000 people, according to data provided to the CNCAV by the Special Telecommunications Service. Of these, 54,454 are women and 52,690 are men. The average number of appointments in this time period was 4,464 people scheduled per hour (74 registrations per minute). The day with the most appointments was Wednesday, when in only eight hours after the opening of the scheduling session, more than 80,000 people have expressed their option to be vaccinated," reads a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the electronic platform for vaccination registered over 3.6 million accesses, the peak time being between 12.00 and 13.00, with 470,000 accesses.

At the moment, 9,323 people are registered scheduled for vaccination on February 15, when the immunization campaign with AstraZeneca will begin.

The scheduling for the AstraZeneca vaccine started on February 10 and is done for a 20-day session, between February 15 and March 6. Subsequently, each day, new slots will be allocated that will allow appointments for vaccination with AstraZeneca until April 11.

For the good unfolding of the vaccination process, 180 new vaccination offices will be opened at national level, out of which 22 in Bucharest.