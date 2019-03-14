Average number of pensioners, down 4,000 in Q4 of 2018

The average number of pensioners was 5.197 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, down by 4,000 compared to the previous quarter, while the average number of state social security pensioners increased in the same period by 5,000 people, totaling 4,688 million people, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The average monthly pension was 1,223 lei, up 0.1pct over the previous quarter.

The average public social security system pension was 1,180 lei and the ratio between the average net nominal pension under the public social security system for old age and full length of service (without tax and without health insurance contribution) and the average net earnings was 50.7pct (as compared to 53.3pct in the previous quarter).

INS specifies that compared to the previous quarter the real average pension index, calculated as a ratio between the nominal pension index for the real pension calculation and the consumer price index was 99pct.

