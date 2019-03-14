 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Official statistics: 'Turnover of trade in motor vehicles and market services go up in January'

facebook.com
masini

The turnover for wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles grew by 4.3pct, as raw series, in January 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly as a result of growth in trade in motorcycles, parts and accessories, respectively maintenance and repair of motorcycles, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

Read also: George Ciamba, Michel Barnier discuss current stage of Brexit process

Trade in motorcycles, parts and accessories, maintenance and repair of motorcycles registered a 32.2pct advance, trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles was up by 4.6pct, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles advanced by 4 , 2pct, and trade in motor vehicles grew by 3.8pct.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover volume in this sector increased by 4.4pct.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.