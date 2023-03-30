Average number of pensioners down 75,000 persons, average pension reaches 1,855 lei

The average number of pensioners was 5.004 million people in 2022, down by 75,000 people from the previous year, while the average monthly pension increased 11.3% to 1,855 lei, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published Thursday.

Last year, the average number of state social insurance pensioners was 4.607 million, down 47,000 from the previous year.

The average monthly state social insurance pension was 1,775 lei, and the ratio of the average net nominal state social insurance pension for the age limit with full contribution period (without tax and health insurance contribution) to the average net earnings was 51.6%, compared to 53% in the previous year, told Agerpres.

According to the INS, the average real pension index of state social insurance pensioners, calculated as the ratio of the net nominal pension index for calculating the real pension to the consumer price index, was 96.6%.

In 2022 compared to 2021, the average number of pensioners decreased by 75,000 persons, and that of the category belonging to state social insurance by 47,000. The average monthly pension and the average monthly state social insurance pension increased compared to the same year 11.3% and 10.8% respectively.

Last year, social insurance pensioners held the majority share (99.98%) in the total number of pensioners. State social insurance pensioners account for 92.08% of all social insurance pensioners. By pension category, the number of pensioners for age limit was predominant (79.6%) among social insurance pensioners. Pensioners in the early and partial early pension categories accounted for 2.2%.

The INS data show that the ratio of the average number of state social insurance pensioners to the average number of employees was 8 to 10. This ratio shows significant variations in territorial profile, from only 4 pensioners to 10 employees in Ilfov county, to 13 pensioners to 10 employees in Botosani, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Mehedinti and Neamt counties, 14 pensioners to 10 employees in Vaslui county and 15 pensioners to 10 employees in Teleorman county.