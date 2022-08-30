Avram Iancu to start swimming on Danube's Chilia branch on Tuesday

Avram Iancu, the first swimmer to have swum the Danube from its source to the Black Sea without aiding materials, will start a race on Tuesday, at 9:00, on the Chilia branch of the Danube, an area of Romanian-Ukrainian border.

The announcement was made on his Facebook page, where he recalls that in 2017 he swam the entire Sulina branch of the Danube, and three years later also the Sfantu Gheorghe branch.

"The first and most important motivation is the pure pleasure of swimming. I want to embrace the great Danube at this delicate moment for it when its water level has reached a historic minimum," wrote Avram Iancu, told Agerpres.

He will swim in the Romanian waters of the river, and at the end he will enter the Musura canal and exit into the Black Sea, from where he will return to the Danube, towards Sulina. There, the participants in the "Sulina otherwise" quadrathlon will be waiting for him, a competition in four sports - swimming, cycling, kayaking and running.

"I congratulate the organisers, Vanea Aniko Emese, Calin Ene, the volunteers and all those involved. So, now is the historic moment to meet the organisers and participants of this fabulous event. It is my way of showing appreciation for them: to go swimming until there, thus completing the triad of the Danube branches," wrote Avram Iancu.

The swimmer from Petrosani invites the public to follow him through an application through which he will publish photos from the route.

"We will 'map' together the remote places of the water, flora and fauna paradise of Romania, of the place where the Danube meets the Black Sea," he added.