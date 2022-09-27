Babadag training center to host Marasesti - 22.2 exercise

The Babadag secondary combat training center will host the Marasesti - 22.2 military exercise between October 10-21, and in this context the 9th Mechanized Brigade Marasesti announces the deployment of forces to the training ground in eastern Tulcea county, informs the center, in a press release, told Agerpres.

The deployment of forces and technical means from the deployment barracks to the range will take place starting on October 4.

Marasesti 22.2 is a field command exercise with troops and combat firing in which approximately 800 soldiers will participate, who will perform training that includes firing with live ammunition, movements in the tactical field, providing first aid in the military operations area, as well as the command and control procedures at the subunit level.

"The Marasesti exercise takes place annually on the territory of Romania and is aimed at improving the skills on the use of service weaponry and equipment, enhancing the resilience to effort and action capacity in a hostile operational environment, improving the reaction capacity in scenarios as close as possible to the reality of the battlefield, as well as increasing interoperability with the strategic partner deployed at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, maintaining the joint deployment and training capability by exercising related logistical support and developing a favorable regional environment for multinational military cooperation," says the press release of the 9th Mechanized Brigade Marasesti.