Bacau International Airport received several flights bound for Chisinau

Bacau International Airport received several flights bound for Chisinau on Friday, as Republic of Moldova's airspace was closed.

"The first flights that landed today were from Israel Tel Aviv (FlyOne) and Portugal - Porto (Air Moldova). The latter flight brought to Bacau, for the first time, the Moldovan football champions, Sheriff Tiraspol, from their match in Portugal where they dramatically missed a qualification in the upper phase of the Europa League. The trip to the Republic of Moldova was continued by road with a bus sent by the Moldovan authorities," it is specified on the airport's Facebook page, Agerpres.ro informs.

The management of the institution added that it will respond positively to any request of the airlines from the Republic of Moldova also in the case of other passenger flights during the state of emergency imposed in the neighboring country.

 

