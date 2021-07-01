Baciu: 575 private companies start vaccination activity of their own employees; 91 in HoReCa

575 private companies from 38 counties have started the vaccination activity of their own employees, and of these 91 are from the HoReCa field, said on Thursday the vice-president of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee, Andrei Baciu, Agerpres informs.

"Regarding the vaccination of private economic operators, an activity that started a few weeks ago, so far we have 575 private companies that have started this activity in 38 counties, of which 91 private operators in the field of HoReCa in 21 counties "This activity was carried out with the help of 196 mobile teams. 63,856 people were vaccinated, and of these 3,867 work in Horeca. Brasov, Alba and Bihor are the top counties," Baciu told a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

He added that this week, 250 of these companies will complete the vaccination of the employees and their families.