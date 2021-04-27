 
     
Balance of non-government credit, up 1,8% in March

The balance of non-government credit granted by credit institutions increased in March 2021 by 1.8% compared to February 2021 (1.4% in real terms), to the level of 290.569 billion lei, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) transmitted on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The loan in lei, with a share of 70.1% in the total volume of non-government credit, increased by 2.1%, and the loan in foreign currency expressed in lei, with a share of 29.9% in total non-government credit, increased by 1.1% (0.04% when the indicator is expressed in euro).

Compared to the same period of 2020, non-government credit increased by 6.6% (3.5% in real terms), due to the 11.3% increase in the lei component (8% in real terms) and decrease by 3% of the component in foreign currency expressed in lei (decrease was 5.0% if the indicator is expressed in euro).

Government credit decreased in March 2021 by 0.7% compared to February 2021, to 154.397 billion lei. Compared to March 2020, it increased by 22.3% (18.7% in real terms).

The broad money supply (M3) registered at the end of March 2021 a balance of 499.199 billion lei. It increased by 0.4% (0.04% in real terms) compared to February 2021, and compared to March 2020 it increased by 15% (11.6% in real terms).

 

