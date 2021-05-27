Bank deposits of companies and population increase 0.6pct in April

At end-April 2021, deposits of non-government resident customers advanced by 0.6 percent month on month to RON 433,339.5 million and the annual growth rate was 14.5 percent (10.9 percent in real terms), according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Thursday, agerpres reports.

RON-denominated deposits of residents, representing 65.2 percent of deposits of non-government customers, moved up 0.8 percent to RON 282,466.4 million month on month and 17.1 percent (13.5 percent in real terms) year on year.

According to BNR, RON-denominated household deposits advanced by 1.2 percent to RON 157,099.3 million month on month and 13.9 percent (10.3 percent in real terms) year on year.RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 0.4 percent (to RON 125,367.1 million) month on month and up 21.5 percent (17.7 percent in real terms) year on year.Foreign currency-denominated deposits of residents, representing 34.8 percent of total volume of deposits of non-government customers, increased by 0.1 percent against March 2021 to RON 150,873.1 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, these deposits went up 0.1 percent to EUR 30,636.0 million). In year-on-year comparison, this indicator grew 9.9 percent when expressed in RON and 8.1 percent when expressed in EUR.Foreign currency-denominated deposits of households went up 0.1 percent from March 2021 to RON 109,418.2 million when expressed in RON (up 0.1 percent when expressed in EUR). On an annual basis, this indicator expanded by 10.6 percent when expressed in domestic currency and by 8.8 percent when expressed in EUR.Foreign currency-denominated deposits of other sectors went down 0.2 percent against March 2021 to RON 41,454.9 million when expressed in RON (down 0.1 percent when expressed in EUR). Compared to April 2020, this indicator moved up 8.0 percent when expressed in RON (up 6.2 percent when expressed in EUR).