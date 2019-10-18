Barna about being investigated after media article: I ask DLAF to immediately send documents to DNA

USR (Save Romania Union) head Dan Barna asked the Fight Against Fraud Department (DLAF) to send DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) all documents involving him and accused the using of the information from a journalistic investigation for political purposes.

Barna on Friday asked his supporters, in a post on Facebook, not to attack the journalists from Rise Project, who conducted a journalistic investigation into the projects he was involved in the past and that were financed with European money."This is every journalist's right, so it's also the right of the journalists from Rise, to conduct investigations and use the results according to their own believes and values. Nobody should challenge this. It is the duty of the public institutions in charge with control and the courts to assess these facts and make decisions. I was and I will remain open about any aspect of my work in the past 20 years in the consultancy field and I have nothing to hide. (...) I make an appeal to the party members and supporters not to attack the journalists from Rise anymore. Rise is not our enemy, but the old political class and the parties that are trying to block new people from running are," wrote the USR Chairman.He accused DLAF, which confirmed that it conducts preliminary verifications in his case, of receiving orders from PSD (Social Democratic Party)."I see this very clearly today that the purpose of the campaign PSD is currently conducting against me is to make me look like a politician who has the same problems with the law as they have. And they started with the agreements that I had with the state, then with the fake pages on Facebook and now they use the Rise article to get DLAF involved - a body that is directly subordinated to my counter-candidate, Viorica Dancila. But this is where it all ends. This is more than just debating a journalistic investigation, which is legitimate. I sense that the next step of their campaign will be to take me to the DNA. But I do have a lot of faith in the DNA, a body that, without being perfect, has proven its professionalism and independence so many times," shows the post.Dan Barna asked DLAF to send all the documents incriminating him to the DNA immediately."There is nothing wrong with those projects, I answered to all the questions, both to the Rise journalists and my colleagues in the USR, and to all those who asked details about this topic. Several monitoring authorities have checked into these facts over time and I also want DNA, with its impartiality in which I believe, to do it," wrote the USR leader. AGERPRES