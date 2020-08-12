Barna: Congress for USR-PLUS merger on Saturday

The congress for the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) merger will take place on Saturday, August 15, announced USR leader Dan Barna.

"This Saturday we are holding the congress for the USR-PLUS merger. It is a historic moment and a moment expected by many of our supporters who also understand the experience of these negotiations for the local elections, because the USR-PLUS Alliance has candidates in all UATs [administrative-territorial units], in all the municipalities, all the big cities, showed us that it is necessary to take further the natural step and to become from two parties that have their own electorate and that have their credibility one party (...), USR-PLUS, one party in the long run in Romania and not just a sequence of electoral cycle as there have been many other parties in the last 30 years, Barna told, on Tuesday evening, private TV broadcaster Digi24.

He reminded that the party will be called USR-PLUS and that after the court's decision, elections will be organized for the party's leadership.

"It will be a merger congress now. We will then wait for the court's decision, which will probably come early next year, and we will then be a single party," Dan Barna said.