Barna on motion against Ghinea: muscle-flexing exercise on PSD's part

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said that the simple motion that the social democrats want to table against the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, is an "muscle-flexing exercise", noting that he is satisfied the work he has done in preparing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"It's very funny, because PSD was just the party that was invited and went with representatives to the Ministry of Investment and European Projects and saw the program before, they expressed points of view, some of them were taken over. They are the least entitled to express dissatisfaction with this, but it is the opposition, they have to make this exercise of simple motion against the ministers. (...) It is a muscle-flexing exercise on the part of PSD," the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader declared on national television broadcaster TVR 1.

He congratulated Ghinea on his work and said that the first response from the European Commission would arrive in the autumn, and the PNRR projects would be implemented next year.The social democrat parliamentarians will submit a simple motion on Wednesday against the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, on the topic of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.