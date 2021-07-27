Barna: There is a possibility that vaccination may become mandatory for doctors, health workers

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Tuesday that compulsory vaccination for certain categories is not a scenario that should be ruled out if things worsen with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are not there yet and I wish we did not get there, but if things degenerate and we do not have a vaccination quota and the numbers will increase a lot on what the impact of this Delta variant means - because the problem is very clear: 93% of those testing positive for Delta are unvaccinated - it is very clear that we have a high vulnerability to that important component in Romania that has not been vaccinated. Yes, there is a possibility that we will have to take a measure such as vaccination becoming mandatory in the case of doctors or health workers. (...) Today, we are not discussing compulsory vaccination for any category, but it is not a scenario that should be ruled out because if things get worse, measures will have to be taken," Barna said at the Parliament House after a meeting of the ruling coalition.

He argued that such proposals should come from specialists, Agerpres informs.

"I do not have a clear analysis from specialists at the moment," Barna added.

The co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) underscored the importance of vaccination to ensure a low incidence so that there are no access restrictions.

He said that the prospect of preventive measures is very real, and that will be necessary if the impact of the COVID-19 vaccination fails to increase.