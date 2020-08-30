Barna: USR will not participate in voting on censure motion

Save Romania Union (USR) MPs will not participate in the voting on the censure motion on Monday, USR Chairman Dan Barna announced on Sunday.

He believes the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) initiative is an attempt "to create a political crisis three months before the parliamentary elections."

"Romania doesn't need the PSD circus. USR will not participate in the voting on the censure motion. The PSD attempt to create a political crisis three months before on term elections is a proof of irresponsibility that we don't intend to encourage in any way," Barna showed in a message posted on Facebook on Sunday.

In the same message, Barna mentions that "the argument for the installation of the current government was that the country needed a full-fledged government to fight the pandemic and the crisis it generated."

"At the time, PSD also seemed to agree to this. More than that, the PSD MPs voted for the Orban 3 Cabinet. What has relevantly changed now? Has Romania other priorities? Have we gotten rid of Covid, is the economy as strong as ever and it's time to play the political crisis? We believe not. There is little time left until the official school opening. How will a political crisis contribute to a better organisation of the school year in pandemic conditions," the USR chairman adds.

He says he will have an intervention in Parliament on Monday, but the USR MPs will not participate in the voting.

"Tomorrow I will be in Parliament to publicly state these truths from the platform, but we will not participate in the voting on a motion playing with Romania's fate, irresponsibly invented by the PSD only as an entertainment programme for the guests to the recently concluded congress," Barna said.