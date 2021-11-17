Baron von Brukenthal documentary photography exhibition to open at Muzeul Taranului November 23

"Brukenthal, an early European" documentary photography exhibition will open next Tuesday in Bucharest at the Aquarium Hall of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant (MNTR).

According to a MNTR press statement released on Wednesday, speaking at the opening, scheduled for 17:00hrs, EET, will be MNTR manager Virgil Nitulescu; German ambassador in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer; Chairman of the Paleologu Foundation Theodor Paleologu; Brukenthal National Museum manager Sabin Luca; senior official with the Department of Interethnic Relations Lacziko Eniko Katali, and chairman of FDGR - Extracarpathian Region Klaus Fabritius.

Given the current COVID-19 restrictions, access to the opening will be made by invitation only or early booking at petra@cutimp.ro, not more than 30% of room occupancy.The event, to be streamed live on MNTR's Facebook page, is dedicated to the celebration of the 300th birth anniversary of Baron Samuel von Brukenthal (1721 - 1803) and offers a live interactive presentation on ten panels of the baron's work and activity.The exhibition is open throughout December 1, Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00hrs-18.00hrs, free admission.