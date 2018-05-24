Basescu: Right-wing parties should participate in European Parliament elections on common list

People's Movement Party (PMP, opposition) President Traian Basescu said on Thursday that at the end of his mandate as senator he will end his political activity and that right-wing parties should participate in the European Parliament elections on a common list.

"I would refer to the European Parliament elections, which will be a disaster for the right-wing parties if no political solution is found, because we will each go with our own resources, trying, such as PMP, to get a better result than in the last elections. (...) Everyone will try to get something more than last time, but the European Parliament elections will be a formidable test and a clear picture of the parties that oppose the PSD-ALDE Alliance. That is why, I believe that a solution must be found before the European Parliament elections, namely PNL, USR, PMP and Ciolos' platform should do a common list, because the difference between these parties and the parties in the current alliance is that they have a much worse situation in terms of structures. Putting all of them together, they have the chance to cover all localities. It is a nationwide list vote. Where you do not have a small organization in a commune, you do not get a vote there," Basescu told B1 Tv.He added that he sees the European Parliament elections as an exercise before the presidential elections, because this alliance must gain experience.Asked if President Klaus Iohannis can win the elections on his own, without a strong PNL, Basescu replied: "He cannot, because the PSD's political vector is extremely strong. It is a huge risk, Why not take actions, prevent a failure and you have the surprise that you end up with Dragnea as president or a Dragnea's man as president?"The former head of state said that he did not want to run for a seat in the European Parliament and that after completing his mandate as senator he will end his political activity.