BCCBR asks authorities to allow the movement of workforce

The Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Bulgaria - Romania (BCCBR) is requesting authorities of both countries to allow the movement of business workforce over the common border, so that businessmen or workers who want to cross the border don't be submitted to a 14 day mandatory isolation, according to a release of the institution sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"It is important that businessmen or workers who want to cross the border not be subjected to a 14-day mandatory isolation, but be treated as a national residents, be allowed to travel between the two countries based on the sworn statement, which mentions the destination, the period of time and other information which the authorities consider important," BCCBR President Doru Dragomir mentioned.He believes that this type of attitude of Romania's and Bulgaria's Governments will represent "a huge step forward when talking about the confidence between our countries, citizens and our common beliefs about European values.""Our main goal is to support the Bulgarian and Romanian companies in their endeavors to do business in the neighboring county, helping them to identify the appropriate partner, to accommodate with the different situation of the market and support them in the relation with the central and local authorities. For the companies in our region, the membership to the European Single Market has represented an excellent opportunity, offering them the possibility to develop the business, to create added value in both countries," the BCCBR President underscored.He underlined, among others, that a continuous increase of the trade balance between the two countries was recorded over the past eight years, but also an increase of the number of companies with Romania/Bulgaria foreign capital in the neighboring country in the past seven years, showing more interest in developing business between the two markets.