BEC accredits CURS, IRES and AVANGARDE for nationwide exit polls

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has accredited this week three institutes to conduct nationwide exit polls in the presidential elections, according to Agerpres.

According to the BEC the following institutes have been accredited to conduct exit polls both on 10 November and 24 November: The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS), the Romanian Institute for Assessment and Strategy (IRES) and the Avangarde Group for Social-Behavioural Studies.

The exit poll operators have access in the 500 meters protection area of the polling stations, between 07:00hrs and 21:00hrs, but not inside the polling stations, the BEC decisions show.

Furthermore, they have the obligation not to disturb the public order and calm, and not to intervene in any way in the organisation and unfolding of the elections.