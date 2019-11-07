Berlin Wall fragment, displayed in Romanian Academy garden

A massive, original piece from the Berlin Wall was displayed on Thursday in the Romanian Academy garden, during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, members of the Romanian Academy, ambassadors and participants in the Romanian Revolution of December 1989.

The unveiling ceremony was organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. The fragment, with a height of three meters and a weight of three tonnes, was brought to Bucharest by the "Ion I. C. Bratianu" Institute of Political Sciences and International Relations of the Romanian Academy. Following the ceremony, the Romanian Academy hosted a symposium entitled "The Fall of the Berlin Wall and the Romanian Revolution of December 1989".The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, conveyed congratulations to the team coordinated by Prof. Dan Dungaciu, for their "splendid work", mentioning it is about a project that "was not easy" to implement."There aren't many pieces of the Wall left. It took some detective work at the beginning to find one and bring it here, with the help of some friends, to Bucharest. Today, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since the fall of the Berlin Wall, Bucharest finally has its own original piece of this wall. This fragment has found its ideal location in the Romanian Academy garden, symbolizing the recognition of the historical role played by brave men and women, both in the Capital and in Romania, in the fight for freedom, in 1989," he said.The President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan Aurel Pop, laid a wreath at the fragment displayed in the garden of the culture institution, in memory of those who lost their lives in the fight against communism.Romania's Ambassador to Germany, Emil Hurezeanu, stressed that the breaching of the Wall represented "a miracle" of history.