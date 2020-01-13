 
     
BET index of Bucharest Stock Exchange exceeds10,000 points, reaches maximum of past 12 years

The BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has exceeded the threshold of 10,000 points on Monday and has thus reached the maximum of the past 12 years.

According to a statement from the BVB, at the end of the trading session on Monday, the BET index reached the level of 10,024 points, after an increase of 0.71 per cent from the previous meeting.

"This is the highest level recorded at the BET index level in the past 12 years. The historical maximum reached was recorded on July 24, 2007, when BET recorded a value of 10,813 points. Last year, the BET index registered an increase of over 35 per cent," said BVB.

BET reflects the evolution of the 16 most liquid companies listed on the BVB except for the SIFs (Financial Investment Companies). Currently, the following companies are part of BET: Banca Transilvania (TLV), Fondul Proprietatea (FP), OMV Petrom (SNP), Romgaz (SNG), BRD-Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), Transgaz (TGN), Electrica ( EL), Digi Communications (DIGI), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), Transelectrica (TEL), Alro (ALR), MedLife (M), Conpet (COTE), Purcari Wineries (WINE), Sphera Franchise Group (SFG) and the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

