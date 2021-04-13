Bill suspending activity of Covid rule-breaking companies slated for adoption on Wednesday

The government is set to adopt at its meeting on Wednesday a bill providing for the complementary sanctioning of the companies that break the rules for the prevention and combat of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by suspending their activity.

The bill amends and complements Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures for preventing and combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides that, in case of the recurrence of the same violation at the same main or secondary company headquarters, within 15 days from the previous finding, in addition to the main sanction, the inspector shall also order the complementary sanction of the temporary closure of the non-compliant company location for a period of 15 days, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to the bill, the complaint against the record of findings and the enforcement of the sanction does not suspend the execution of the complementary sanctions handed out.

Another bill on the government's Wednesday agenda refers to the adoption of a set of measures on the computer and communications infrastructure of national interest and the conditions for the implementation of 5G networks.

Also slated for the Cabinet meeting are several draft government decisions approving the ceilings for the transitional national aid for animal husbandry - cattle, sheep and goat breeding, and the plant sector for the application year 2020.

Under a relevant Government decision, certain amounts of products will be taken from the state reserves and offered free of charge to the "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital, the Falticeni-based "Petru Rares" Military School for Non-Commissioned Gendarme Officers - for the enforcement of coronavirus infection prevention measures - and to the Timisoara Border Police Inspectorate for the COVID screening of migrant groups.

A memorandum will also be approved during the same government meeting, aimed at establishing the underlying principles for the revision and elaboration of the legal framework regarding the pay of public sector staff.

The proposed principles include the revision of the ranking coefficients for each occupational family of budgetary positions, under observance of the 1 to 12 ratio of the lowest to the highest basic salary and the multiplication of the coefficients by the national minimum gross basic wage in force - 2,300 lei.

The introduction of a pay grid for the local public administration is also proposed, corresponding to the public and contractual positions; capping bonuses at 20 percent of the basic wage, at individual level; the revision of the bonus system - fixed bonuses for identical work conditions, regardless of the position held, representing up to 25 percent of the minimum gross basic guaranteed wage; the review of all bonus categories, of which only those truly relevant will be maintained; granting a monthly performance raise to the personnel who have achieved or directly contributed to the respective institution/public authority or system achieving special results, participated in special activities, performed exceptional work or whose activity volume significantly exceeds the optimal volume of activity compared to the complexity of the tasks, and based on criteria established by the budget manager.

The implementation of the new legal framework for all occupational families at the same time, in order to avoid new imbalances in the public pay system and removing the possibility of challenging certain provisions in court is another principle considered for the public sector pay.